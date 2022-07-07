7News Frist Alert Weather: Widely scattered showers & storms develop along front tomorrow with minor relief this weekend

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, isolated storms develop mainly west of HW-283, otherwise it’ll be mostly clear and slow-to-cool with overnight lows falling into the mid-to-upper 70s. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-15 mph.

On Friday, a mix of sun and clouds and dangerously hot with temperatures soaring up to 106-108°. Feels-like temperatures could reach as high as 110°. Widely scattered showers and storms are possible ahead and along the weak front that will move through during the late afternoon and evening. A strong storm north of the Red River can’t be ruled out. Winds will be out of the south and shift to the north at 5-15 mph.

Minor relief is expected behind the front over the weekend with a few lingering showers and general storms developing on Saturday. Unfortunately triple digit heat is still in the forecast, so continue to use heat safety precautions if you plan on being outdoors this weekend. Temperatures will range between 101-104 degrees.

Another weak front will approach the area on early next week with prefrontal warming spiking temperatures as high as 107° on Monday. However, this front will pack a little more of a punch and finally get us back into the upper 90s on Wednesday, before another series of triple digit days reemerge.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.