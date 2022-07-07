CASA in need of volunteers

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) are in need of volunteers.

CASA said there are more than 300 kids in the Comanche County foster care system. They said they’re in need of advocates to make sure those children don’t fall through the cracks of the system.

CASA volunteers represent the best interests of abused and neglected children who are wards of the juvenile courts. Leigh Smallwood, a CASA supervisor, said she believes every child deserves a hero but as a foster child, they deserve a superhero.

“A lot of time children can’t go to court, so that’s when we step in, and also as a CASA while they’re in the system were helping them get to permanency as quickly as possible but as safe as possible and also while trying to do that. They’re advocating for their needs. Were advocated for their medical educational mental help etc make sure that’s not falling below just because they’re in the system,” said Smallwood.

CASA Volunteer Nadine Hanefield started 2 and a half years ago and said she wishes she started sooner. She said the children in the foster care system are not there by their own fault and they need someone to stand up for them.

" It’s great that we have our caseworkers, the judges, and all the other care providers. But the kids need someone to advocate and put everything together for them and be that central point,” said Hanefield.

Many people think being a volunteer advocate is hard and takes up too much of your time. But CASA volunteer Whitney Mills has a full-time job and makes time for the kids that need her in the Foster care system.

" A first I thought I was going to be overwhelmed with having to learn and I thought it was going to be really hard. And it’s not a hard process to become a part of, it’s some emotional stuff that’s a little bit harder. But I found no issues squeezing CASA in and making sure I have time for the kids that are on my case,” said Mills.

Mills said she’s always had a passion to help kids in the system because she believes the foster care system can be very flawed.

“You know there are issues with the system that can kind of get you frustrated, but that’s our job as a CASA to make sure the kids don’t fall through the cracks and so you get to stand over that crack to make sure those kids are ushered through. So there are times I am frustrated and there are times where I can be there to help, and then you walk away like okay I made a difference there,” says Mills.

CASA’s goal is to have an advocate for every child that comes into the system, they’re looking for people with patience, love, a clean background, and passion.

