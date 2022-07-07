Drugs may have led to rollover near Lake Lawtonka

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - An Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper says illegal drugs may have caused a crash near Lake Lawtonka today, sending one person to the hospital.

The crash happened a little before 11 a.m. on NW Meers Porter Hill Road, after a driver lost control of his vehicle.

Reports from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol say the vehicle slid, causing it to leave the road, roll over, and hit a power pole.

The passenger was transported to the hospital with minor injuries, there is no update on their condition at this time.

