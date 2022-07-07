Firefighters battle heat, flames to extinguish Thursday fire

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A Thursday afternoon fire scorched about 15 acres before firefighters were able to get in under control in eastern Comanche County.

The fire was reported around 1:30 on Thursday afternoon near NE Carlson and 150th Street.

Crews from Cox’s Store, Valley View and Elgin volunteer fire departments responded and were able to stop the fire at approximately 15 acres.

Officials say the fire was possibly started by a nearby homeowner burning paper.

There were no reports of injuries or structural damage from the fire.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.