Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Junior citizens police academy signs up begin

The Junior Citizens Police Academy will be from July 25th to July 29th at 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
By Cameron Joiner
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department is hosting a school where kids can learn about what it takes to be a police officer.

The Junior Citizens Police Academy will be from July 25th to July 29th at 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The course is open to kids ages 13 to 17 and it is not restricted to just Lawton residents.

Chris Blessing with LPD, said they want to build trust and communication with the community.

”We have not only kids who are interested in law enforcement, but concerned parents who feel that maybe their child is on the wrong path. They’ll enroll them in this school and by the time the school is over with they have completely changed,” he said.

You can enroll your child in the program by heading over the the Lawton Police Department’s Facebook Page or their website and filling out the application under events.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawton Police Department says two people have been arrested, after a body was found in a trash...
UPDATE: LPD confirms body found in dumpster, ID released
A man in Anadarko is facing multiple charges today, following a lengthy chase with the Oklahoma...
Suspect in custody after dangerous chase with Oklahoma Highway Patrol
Charges against Larry Cornelius and Katherine Anderson were filed on Thursday by the Comanche...
Two officially charged for murdering, leaving victim in trash can
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway
Officials believe a possible medical condition led to a crash in Lawton today, which sent two...
Cache road crash sends two to the hospital

Latest News

Update on Silver Alert
Update: Silver Alert for Duncan woman Margie Pickens
CASA volunteers represent the best interests of abused and neglected children who are wards of...
CASA in need of volunteers
A Lawton doctor, who was wanted by authorities after a patient reported him for inappropriate...
UPDATE: Lawton Doctor accused of sex crimes arrested
New indoor athletic training facility
Nava Public Schools builds new indoor training facility