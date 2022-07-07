Junior citizens police academy signs up begin

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department is hosting a school where kids can learn about what it takes to be a police officer.

The Junior Citizens Police Academy will be from July 25th to July 29th at 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The course is open to kids ages 13 to 17 and it is not restricted to just Lawton residents.

Chris Blessing with LPD, said they want to build trust and communication with the community.

”We have not only kids who are interested in law enforcement, but concerned parents who feel that maybe their child is on the wrong path. They’ll enroll them in this school and by the time the school is over with they have completely changed,” he said.

You can enroll your child in the program by heading over the the Lawton Police Department’s Facebook Page or their website and filling out the application under events.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.