Lawton Farmer’s market to host 11th Annual Tomato Festival

It’s time to celebrate tomatoes! The Lawton Farmers Market’s 11th Annual Tomato Festival is happening this weekend, featuring crafts, contests, food, and, of c
By Cade Taylor
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It’s time to celebrate tomatoes! The Lawton Farmers Market’s 11th Annual Tomato Festival is happening this weekend, featuring crafts, contests, food, and, of course, tomatoes!

Today, 7News spoke with Dr. Edward Legako, the President of the Lawton Farmers Market, who gave us all the latest details.

It will kick off this Saturday, July 9th, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m..

However, if you’re a fan of art, the 3rd Annual Tomato Art Competition begins tomorrow evening, with a show reception from 6 p.m. until 8.

Both events are free to the public.

For more information, click here.

