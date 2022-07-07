Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Mexico seizes ‘historic’ half-ton of fentanyl at warehouse

Mexico seized a half-ton of fentanyl at a warehouse in the northern city of Culiacan.
Mexico seized a half-ton of fentanyl at a warehouse in the northern city of Culiacan.(LobodaPhoto via canva)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEXICO CITY (AP) - Mexico’s army and National Guard have made what they call a “historic” seizure of over a half-ton of fentanyl at a warehouse in the northern city of Culiacan.

Synthetic opioids like fentanyl have been behind a major increase in overdose deaths in the United States.

As little as two milligrams of fentanyl can be lethal.

The nearly 1,200 pounds found at the warehouse could have produced millions of the counterfeit pills in which fentanyl is usually offered.

The Defense Department said Thursday that over a half-ton of meth was also found in the July 2 raid.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawton Police Department says two people have been arrested, after a body was found in a trash...
UPDATE: LPD confirms body found in dumpster, ID released
A man in Anadarko is facing multiple charges today, following a lengthy chase with the Oklahoma...
Suspect in custody after dangerous chase with Oklahoma Highway Patrol
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway
Officials believe a possible medical condition led to a crash in Lawton today, which sent two...
Cache road crash sends two to the hospital
A $10, 000 reward is being offered for more information on the parties responsible for an oil...
Reward offered for tips on Cyril park oil spill

Latest News

New indoor athletic training facility
Nava Public Schools builds new indoor training facility
It’s time to celebrate tomatoes! The Lawton Farmers Market’s 11th Annual Tomato Festival is...
Lawton Farmer’s market to host 11th Annual Tomato Festival
First Alert Weather 5pm
7News Frist Alert Weather: Widely scattered showers & storms develop along front tomorrow with minor relief this weekend
An Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper says illegal drugs may have caused a crash near Lake...
Drugs may have led to rollover near Lake Lawtonka