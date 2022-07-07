Nava Public Schools builds new indoor training facility

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Navajo Public Schools has broken ground on a new indoor training facility for the high school and junior high to help improve its athletic programs.

The project has been up for discussion for the last eight or nine years, and now it’s a reality.

Superintendent Vicki Nance says it was much-needed for students and staff.

“It’s been a long time coming for our students and our coaching staff to be able to have a facility where our students could come in and have an indoor hitting facility to practice softball and baseball as well as utilize a weight room”.

Nance said they had a lot of help along the way.

“We have had numerous leaders as far as it’s been a combined team effort behind our private donors, the Navajo school board obviously, Navajo school foundation, the Navajo athletic booster club; numerous community member who have donated time, talent, wisdom, money and all of our patrons who have supported us the donations that have come from T-shirt sales and things to the athletic booster club”.

Nance believes this new facility will help the students even more in the long run.

“It’s just gonna offer us a extra avenue for our students to build their confidence in their athletic abilities as well as have an indoor facility during bad weather. They’ll still be able to practice with hitting in the indoor facility as well utilize the weight room throughout the year”.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.