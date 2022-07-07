Expert Connections
Two officially charged for murdering, leaving victim in trash can

Charges against Larry Cornelius and Katherine Anderson were filed on Thursday by the Comanche County District Attorney’s office.(KSWO)
By Jarred Burk and Marilyn Cater
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Two people, who 7News told you earlier this week were being held on murder complaints, have officially been charged for the murder of a man near NW 31st and Cache Road over the weekend.

Court documents released today, have revealed new details into the investigation of a body, which was found in a trash can on Saturday. The affidavit said once authorities were able to identify the body of John Collins, it led them to a room at the Rodeway Inn just down the road from the grisly discovery. After acquiring a search warrant, investigators discovered handwritten notes, written by Katherine Anderson, who was reportedly Collins’ girlfriend and caretaker.

The notes described the death and attempted disposal of Collins’ body. In them, Anderson explained how she put his body in a bathtub, covering it in cleaning products to mask the smell.

According to court documents, Anderson, who is now facing 2nd degree murder charges, allegedly hit Collins with a hammer several times. Collins then collapsed to the floor, where he continued to scream, and in an attempt to make him stop, Anderson wrapped his body in a shower curtain.

During police interrogation, Katherine allegedly admitted to plotting and murdering Collins, and then appealed to Larry Cornelius for help disposing of the body. They are both charged with desecration of a human corpse, unlawful removal of a dead body, and conspiracy to commit a felony.

Court documents say a third person also assaulted Collins with a crow-bar, but didn’t verify their identity.

Anderson’s bond is set at $500,000, while Cornelius is facing a $100,000 bond. Their preliminary hearing is scheduled for September 13.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

