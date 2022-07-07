UPDATE: Lawton Doctor accused of sex crimes arrested
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton doctor, who was wanted by authorities after a patient reported him for inappropriate sexual behavior, is in custody today.
A warrant was issued for the arrest of Dr. Bali Reddy Sodam last week, after a report accused him of revealing himself to a patient, before forcing her to touch him in a sexual manner.
Sodam is charged with sexual battery and indecent exposure, and his bond set at $25,000.
He’s set to go back to court in September.
