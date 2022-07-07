Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

UPDATE: Lawton Doctor accused of sex crimes arrested

A Lawton doctor, who was wanted by authorities after a patient reported him for inappropriate...
A Lawton doctor, who was wanted by authorities after a patient reported him for inappropriate sexual behavior, is in custody today.(KSWO)
By Mandy Cunningham
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton doctor, who was wanted by authorities after a patient reported him for inappropriate sexual behavior, is in custody today.

A warrant was issued for the arrest of Dr. Bali Reddy Sodam last week, after a report accused him of revealing himself to a patient, before forcing her to touch him in a sexual manner.

Sodam is charged with sexual battery and indecent exposure, and his bond set at $25,000.

He’s set to go back to court in September.

To read the full story, click here.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawton Police Department says two people have been arrested, after a body was found in a trash...
UPDATE: LPD confirms body found in dumpster, ID released
A man in Anadarko is facing multiple charges today, following a lengthy chase with the Oklahoma...
Suspect in custody after dangerous chase with Oklahoma Highway Patrol
Charges against Larry Cornelius and Katherine Anderson were filed on Thursday by the Comanche...
Two officially charged for murdering, leaving victim in trash can
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway
Officials believe a possible medical condition led to a crash in Lawton today, which sent two...
Cache road crash sends two to the hospital

Latest News

Chris Blessing with LPD, said they want to build trust and communication with the community.
Junior citizens police academy signs up begin
Update on Silver Alert
Update: Silver Alert for Duncan woman Margie Pickens
CASA volunteers represent the best interests of abused and neglected children who are wards of...
CASA in need of volunteers
New indoor athletic training facility
Nava Public Schools builds new indoor training facility