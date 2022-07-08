7News First Alert Weather: Isolated showers and storms this afternoon with slight cooldown this weekend

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! As we wind down the week, the weather looks to be just getting started with a front currently situated along I-40 this morning. This front will bring isolated-to-scattered showers and storms this afternoon and evening, mainly for Southwest Oklahoma and areas in North Texas along the Red River. A strong storm or two can’t be ruled out, with threats being strong wind gusts from collapsing storms. Partly cloudy skies will develop across Texoma ahead of the front, through temperatures are expected to still stay between 104-107°, however northern counties could possibly stay below the triple digits as the front moves south. Feels-like temperatures with the available moisture ahead of the front will still reach between 105-110° as heat advisories are once again in effect for most counties today. Winds will shift out of the south to out of the north at 5-10 mph.

Overnight we will see a brief break from the rain before showers start up again on Saturday, still staying isolated in coverage with North Texas seeing the bulk of any remaining rain. Temperatures will cooldown to the low 100s, though even with this relief still expect to follow heat safety protocols. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with winds out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.

Early next week temperatures will warm back up to what they were the last couple days, though another front is on the horizon which looks to bring more chances for rain around midweek, along with an even stronger cooldown. Temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday could only top out in the mid/upper 90s, but keep in mind that it is still July and it is still summertime, so don’t expect to bust out the sweater.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.