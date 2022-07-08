Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

7News First Alert Weather: Isolated showers and storms this afternoon with slight cooldown this weekend

First Alert Forecast 6am
By Josh Reiter
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! As we wind down the week, the weather looks to be just getting started with a front currently situated along I-40 this morning. This front will bring isolated-to-scattered showers and storms this afternoon and evening, mainly for Southwest Oklahoma and areas in North Texas along the Red River. A strong storm or two can’t be ruled out, with threats being strong wind gusts from collapsing storms. Partly cloudy skies will develop across Texoma ahead of the front, through temperatures are expected to still stay between 104-107°, however northern counties could possibly stay below the triple digits as the front moves south. Feels-like temperatures with the available moisture ahead of the front will still reach between 105-110° as heat advisories are once again in effect for most counties today. Winds will shift out of the south to out of the north at 5-10 mph.

Overnight we will see a brief break from the rain before showers start up again on Saturday, still staying isolated in coverage with North Texas seeing the bulk of any remaining rain. Temperatures will cooldown to the low 100s, though even with this relief still expect to follow heat safety protocols. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with winds out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.

Early next week temperatures will warm back up to what they were the last couple days, though another front is on the horizon which looks to bring more chances for rain around midweek, along with an even stronger cooldown. Temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday could only top out in the mid/upper 90s, but keep in mind that it is still July and it is still summertime, so don’t expect to bust out the sweater.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charges against Larry Cornelius and Katherine Anderson were filed on Thursday by the Comanche...
Two officially charged for murdering, leaving victim in trash can
Update on Silver Alert
Update: Silver Alert for Duncan woman Margie Pickens
Lawton Police Department says two people have been arrested, after a body was found in a trash...
UPDATE: LPD confirms body found in dumpster, ID released
A Lawton doctor, who was wanted by authorities after a patient reported him for inappropriate...
UPDATE: Lawton Doctor accused of sex crimes arrested
Officials believe a possible medical condition led to a crash in Lawton today, which sent two...
Cache road crash sends two to the hospital

Latest News

First Alert Weather 5pm
7News Frist Alert Weather: Widely scattered showers & storms develop along front tomorrow with minor relief this weekend
First Alert Weather 5pm
First Alert Weather 5pm
First Alert Forecast 6am
First Alert Forecast 6am
First Alert Forecast 6am
7News First Alert Weather: Isolated showers next few days will provide little relief from triple digit heat