Cameron University rates increase

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The entire nation is dealing with rising costs in many areas, and education has not been an exception.

John McArthur, President of Cameron University says everything going on right now is like a domino effect.

“During this economy any increase in cost is going to affect our behavior whether that’s food, that’s gasoline, or whether to go to school,” said McArthur

Cameron students will see a 4% increase in tuition for the upcoming school year, that is $8.50 per hour for undergrads and a $10 per hour increase for graduates.

This is not the only change taking place, McArthur said the student government association requested to reduce the number of fees for all students regardless of being traditional or online.

They took away their ITV Zoom fee and the online fee is being reduced from $50 to $20.

“The reduction in the online fee can really help our student so they can choose to take classes online rather than driving,” he said.

He believes that taking online classes will help save students gas money while still getting their education.

He also said that half of the student body receives some form of financial aid so he doesn’t expect the tuition increase to affect those students much since they will be receiving additional funds.

“Federal funding rates increased more than Cameron’s tuition did,” he said.

McArthur hopes this can help offset the increase and minimize any negative effects for students. They are trying their best to come up with ways to help students through these tough times.

“Ways we can help is we are increasing the amount of internal aide we provide so that’s scholarships that Cameron provides, tuition waivers we provide, and then the community members who donate scholarship funds every year,” said McArthur.

Students across the country are being affected with increases in one way or another. The news of this tuition increase comes after the start of the new student loan increases that we told you about here on 7News.

