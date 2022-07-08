Expert Connections
City of Lawton resumes utility cut-offs, following temporary suspension

By Mandy Cunningham
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton will once again be performing utility cut-offs for non-payment, following the release of a temporary suspension. The suspension was put into place in April, while the city worked to transition to a new utility billing self-service portal.

According to officials from the City of Lawton, the cut-offs resumed on July 6, and there is no plan for a suspension in the future. Officials want to remind residents that cut-offs will be performed Monday through Thursday, for any bill over 20 days past due.

If you are looking for a way to pay your bill, there are a few different options.

You can make a payment in person, by going to the Utility Services office at 212 SW 9th street, which is the fastest way to have a payment applied to your account. You can also use the drive-up drop payment, outside of City Hall. However, if you drop your payment in after 11 a.m., officials say it won’t be processed until the next day.

If you are not looking to get out, you can also make a payment online, by clicking here. But a word of caution, city officials say it takes a minimum of two days for an online payment to post to your account, and up to 10 days if you go through a third-party banking institution. Which means if you are posting a late or last-minute payment, it may not reach your account before it is cut-off.

The City of Lawton is encouraging all customers to take advantage of the last payment method, the direct draft program. This option allows residents to set up an auto-draft to pay their bill each month, so they never have to worry about being late or forgetting a payment.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

