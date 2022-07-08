Expert Connections
Comanche Cares back to school drive begins

Some kids in southwest Oklahoma won’t have to worry about school supplies, thanks to Comanche Nation Entertainment and the Comanche Nation.
By Marilyn Cater
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -Some kids in southwest Oklahoma won’t have to worry about school supplies, thanks to Comanche Nation Entertainment and the Comanche Nation.

The two partnered up to provide school supplies for this back to school season and there’s still time for you to help.

Through their Comanche Cares drive, you can receive up to $50 in Comanche credit if you donate school supplies at any one of their locations.

The drive runs Sundays through Tuesdays until July 26th between noon and 10 at night.

The Chief executive officer for Comanche Entertainment tells us why they do this for the community.

“There are a lot of things that teachers buy out of their own money and so if we can help out by donating some of that stuff, we are happy and we are proud to do that,” said Tahdooahnippah.

This is an annual event that has helped provide many students in Southwest Oklahoma with school supplies.

If you would like more details or to find out exact locations you can check out their Facebook page linked below. https://www.facebook.com/comanchenationentertainment

