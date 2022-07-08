Expert Connections
Duncan welcomes new Superintendent

Duncan Public Schools
By Darrell Brown
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Dr. Channa Byerly has been with Duncan Public Schools for about a decade, serving as a teacher, assistant principal, chief financial officer operations, assistant superintendent and now superintendent.

“I was just extremely excited and really very humbled that that I was selected and I was chosen by the board to lead this district. I love Duncan public schools. I love our staff and our students”, said Byerly.

“There are so many incredible things that happen in this district and I just was thrilled to be able to be a part of that and keep pushing and moving us forward”.

She says being in this position gives her a chance to do more .

“I think overall for me as far as wanting to be a Superintendent I look at it as list higher level of an opportunity to serve to serve our community to serve our kids I’m passionate about education and passionate about giving students an opportunity that they may not have ever realized they had.”

She says her own support group was instrumental in molding her into the person she is today.

“I had several people in my life that pushed me to apply to be a Superintendent I I believe in surrounding yourself by influential people who can mentor you and really help your journey along the way”.

As for her plans for the district, they’re pretty simple.

“One of my big focuses is really being that team and really recognizing the work that’s being done on a day-to-day basis. So my push is with our staff and looking at programs moving forward really going back to the basic stuff’, said Byerly.

“Working on classroom instruction, making sure that we have the support that we need for new teachers coming in, so I’m super excited about things that we’re doing and moving forward to in the future”.

