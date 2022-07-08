Former Marlow band teacher pleads guilty to sexual battery charge

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A former Marlow High School band director entered a plea of guilty today in Federal court on charges that he sexually abused a student.

46 year old William Joseph Daniel pleaded guilty to one count of sexual battery.

A second count of rape by instrumentation was dismissed by the judge due to that plea.

Daniel was originally indicted by a Federal Grand Jury in early June, where he pleaded not guilty to both charges.

However, with this morning’s guilty plea, Daniel admitted to intentionally and inappropriately touching a student, who was between the ages of 16 and 20.

Cases are heard in Federal court when the victim, or suspect, are Native American, or if the alleged crime happens on tribal land.

Daniel faces up to 10 years in prison, and a fine of up to 10-thousand dollars.

