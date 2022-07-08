Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Former Marlow band teacher pleads guilty to sexual battery charge

A former Marlow High School band director entered a plea of guilty today in Federal court on...
A former Marlow High School band director entered a plea of guilty today in Federal court on charges that he sexually abused a student.(MGN)
By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A former Marlow High School band director entered a plea of guilty today in Federal court on charges that he sexually abused a student.

46 year old William Joseph Daniel pleaded guilty to one count of sexual battery.

A second count of rape by instrumentation was dismissed by the judge due to that plea.

Daniel was originally indicted by a Federal Grand Jury in early June, where he pleaded not guilty to both charges.

However, with this morning’s guilty plea, Daniel admitted to intentionally and inappropriately touching a student, who was between the ages of 16 and 20.

Cases are heard in Federal court when the victim, or suspect, are Native American, or if the alleged crime happens on tribal land.

Daniel faces up to 10 years in prison, and a fine of up to 10-thousand dollars.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charges against Larry Cornelius and Katherine Anderson were filed on Thursday by the Comanche...
Two officially charged for murdering, leaving victim in trash can
A silver alert was issued for 84 year old Margie Pickens on June 15th.
Update: Silver Alert for Duncan woman Margie Pickens
Lawton Police Department says two people have been arrested, after a body was found in a trash...
UPDATE: LPD confirms body found in dumpster, ID released
A Lawton doctor, who was wanted by authorities after a patient reported him for inappropriate...
UPDATE: Lawton Doctor accused of sex crimes arrested
An Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper says illegal drugs may have caused a crash near Lake...
Drugs may have led to rollover near Lake Lawtonka

Latest News

Fort Sill Minute 7/8/22
Fort Sill Minute 7/8/22
Fort Sill Minute 7/8/22
Fort Sill Minute 7/8/22
New indoor athletic training facility
Navajo Public Schools builds new indoor training facility
Duncan Public Schools
Duncan welcomes new Superintendent