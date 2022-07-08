Fort Sill celebrates the 104th Birthday of the Warrant Officer Corps

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill held another special event today, as they celebrated the Warrant Officer Corps for their 104th birthday.

The Corps was founded on July 9, 1918, designating the warrant officer position between and officer and an non-commissioned officer.

Warrant officers assist higher ranking officers, with insight, experience, and leadership.

Chief Warrant Officer, Rolando Rios, says he thinks these types of celebrations are particularly important, because they honor the works of those who came before, while showcasing the ideas of the future.

“It’s about maintaining and preserving the legacy of who we are, and also paying respects to our comrades, those trailblazers before us, past and present. If you notice today, we had a lot of retirees who were warrant officers. We also have to recognize what they have done as we move forward into who we are today,” said Rios.

Fort Sill officials and veterans celebrated with a slice of cake, with hope that in years to come, they will remembered for all the great things they have done.

