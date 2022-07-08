Fort Sill says goodbye to Garrison Commander Col. Rhett Taylor

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Today, Fort Sill held a change of command ceremony on the Old Post Quadrangle.

With over 24 years of service in the military under his belt, Colonel Rhett Taylor has spent the past four years as Garrison Commander on Fort Sill, diligently serving the Lawton community.

But his time as Garrison Commander has come to an end, with the transfer of power to Colonel James Peavy the fourth.

Peavy says he’s honored to follow in Rhett’s footsteps, and begin building his own relationship with the community.

“Rhett has done an amazing job building relationships with the community. Working with such a great professional workforce here at Fort Sill - I feel really fortunate to follow after him and continue building those relationships, and strengthen bonds with the community,” said Peavy.

We know that Colonel Rhett will be missed by Fort Sill and the surrounding community, but we hope he gets a little time to enjoyed the retired life.

