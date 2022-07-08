Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Governor Stitt calls for special audit of Tulsa Public schools

By Mandy Cunningham
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Following a letter from two Tulsa School Board members, Governor Kevin Stitt called for a special audit of Tulsa Public Schools on potential mishandling of public funds.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Tulsa schools received over $200 million in relief funds, even though they were closed over three-hundred days, longer than any other district in the state. Although Tulsa is one of the largest districts in the state, Stitt believes the board members, parents, students, and teachers in the district all deserve to know how that money was spent.

The letter written by Tulsa School Board members, E’Lena Ashley and Dr. Jennettie, also sheds light into an internal investigation by Superintendent Gist, into possible financial losses at the hands of a district employee. Most of the board members say they were in the dark about the investigation, and still have very few details about the investigation or the outcome.

Governor Stitt went on to say, that he believes Tulsa Public Schools may have also violated state law, by teaching critical race theory. This violates HB 1775, which prohibits teaching that one particular race or sex is superior to another.

State Auditor Cindy Byrd will conduct the financial audit, so that parents know exactly what is going on in each school and classroom.

To watch Governor Stitt’s full statement, click here.

To read Governor Stitt’s letter to State Auditor Cindy Byrd, click here.

To read the letter from Tulsa School Board members, E’Lena Ashley and Dr. Jennettie, click here.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charges against Larry Cornelius and Katherine Anderson were filed on Thursday by the Comanche...
Two officially charged for murdering, leaving victim in trash can
A silver alert was issued for 84 year old Margie Pickens on June 15th.
Update: Silver Alert for Duncan woman Margie Pickens
Lawton Police Department says two people have been arrested, after a body was found in a trash...
UPDATE: LPD confirms body found in dumpster, ID released
A Lawton doctor, who was wanted by authorities after a patient reported him for inappropriate...
UPDATE: Lawton Doctor accused of sex crimes arrested
Officials believe a possible medical condition led to a crash in Lawton today, which sent two...
Cache road crash sends two to the hospital

Latest News

State Representative Daniel Pae of Lawton was recently selected for the 20-22 Council of State...
State Rep. Daniel Pae selected for legislative leadership boot camp
The City of Lawton will once again be performing utility cut-offs for non-payment, following...
City of Lawton resumes utility cut-offs, following temporary suspension
First Alert Forecast 6am
7News First Alert Weather: Isolated showers and storms this afternoon with slight cooldown this weekend
Chris Blessing with LPD, said they want to build trust and communication with the community.
Junior citizens police academy signs up begin