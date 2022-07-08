Governor Stitt calls for special audit of Tulsa Public schools

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Following a letter from two Tulsa School Board members, Governor Kevin Stitt called for a special audit of Tulsa Public Schools on potential mishandling of public funds.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Tulsa schools received over $200 million in relief funds, even though they were closed over three-hundred days, longer than any other district in the state. Although Tulsa is one of the largest districts in the state, Stitt believes the board members, parents, students, and teachers in the district all deserve to know how that money was spent.

The letter written by Tulsa School Board members, E’Lena Ashley and Dr. Jennettie, also sheds light into an internal investigation by Superintendent Gist, into possible financial losses at the hands of a district employee. Most of the board members say they were in the dark about the investigation, and still have very few details about the investigation or the outcome.

Governor Stitt went on to say, that he believes Tulsa Public Schools may have also violated state law, by teaching critical race theory. This violates HB 1775, which prohibits teaching that one particular race or sex is superior to another.

State Auditor Cindy Byrd will conduct the financial audit, so that parents know exactly what is going on in each school and classroom.

