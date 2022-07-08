Expert Connections
State Rep. Daniel Pae selected for legislative leadership boot camp

By Mandy Cunningham
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 12:21 PM CDT
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - State Representative Daniel Pae of Lawton was recently selected for the 20-22 Council of State Governments Henry Toll Fellowship.

The Council of State Governments is a region-based forum, which serves all three branches of state government, by fostering an exchange of insights and ideas to help state officials shape public policy. They have designed the Henry Toll Fellowship as an intense, 5-day leadership boot camp, which brings together 48 individuals from 32 states. During the boot camp, officials encourage participants to evaluate and adapt the way they look at the world, and others around them.

Officials with the Council of State Governments say, Henry Toll Fellows are chosen based on their commitment to solve problems, ability to work with others, and their “belief that state government can and must be a force for good.”

State Representative Daniel Pae, who was honored by the selection, released this statement.

“I’m honored to have been selected as a CSG Toll Fellow. Learning how to find consensus, build coalitions, and move forward together are essential skills for effective governing,” Pae said. “Through this legislative leadership program, I hope to become a better representative for my fellow Lawtonians in House District 62.”

