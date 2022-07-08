Suspicious device found in Altus, forcing Police to evacuate the area

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - A suspicious device sent law enforcement in Altus scrambling yesterday afternoon.

According to the Altus chief of Police, a man was taking out his trash, when he found the device on the 100 block of North Blain, and then called police.

Police then evacuated the immediate area, calling in Oklahoma Highway Patrol Bomb Technicians, who determined that the suspicious item was in fact an Improvised Explosive Device.

O.H.P Technicians were able to safely remove the device, without incident.

No suspects have been identified at this time, but the incident is still under investigation.

