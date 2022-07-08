Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Tennessee hot dog restaurant offering free milkshakes with proof of vasectomy

A Tennessee hot dog restaurant is giving out free milkshakes with proof of vasectomy. (WTVF)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 2:39 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - While more states ban abortions in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, a Tennessee hot dog restaurant is rewarding men who took a major personal step to prevent unwanted pregnancies.

Daddy’s Dogs in Nashville is offering free milkshakes to men who’ve had vasectomies.

It’s the “Snip for shake” deal and so far, the restaurant says it handed out nearly 15 free milkshakes.

Customers just need to bring a doctor’s note or proof of procedure to receive a free milkshake.

But not everyone his on board with the promotion.

“There’s a couple of people that have like shouted stuff as they drive by or you know, trolled us on the Web. But for the most part I think the response has been just fun and you know, we’ve gotten quite a few takers,” Sean Porter said, the owner of Daddy’s Dogs.

Tennessee began banning abortions last week.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charges against Larry Cornelius and Katherine Anderson were filed on Thursday by the Comanche...
Two officially charged for murdering, leaving victim in trash can
Update on Silver Alert
Update: Silver Alert for Duncan woman Margie Pickens
Lawton Police Department says two people have been arrested, after a body was found in a trash...
UPDATE: LPD confirms body found in dumpster, ID released
A Lawton doctor, who was wanted by authorities after a patient reported him for inappropriate...
UPDATE: Lawton Doctor accused of sex crimes arrested
Officials believe a possible medical condition led to a crash in Lawton today, which sent two...
Cache road crash sends two to the hospital

Latest News

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is in critical condition after shooting.
Suspect used homemade gun in attack on former Japanese PM
FILE - Japan's outgoing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks to the media as he arrives at the...
Former Japan PM Shinzo Abe critically shot in attack
Tennessee hot dog restaurant is giving out free milkshakes with proof of vasectomy.
Tennessee hot dog shop offering free shakes for men with vasectomies
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken offered thoughts and prayers after the shooting of Japan’s...
US Secretary Blinken sends condolences to former Japan PM