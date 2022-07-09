7News First Alert Forecast: Hot temperatures will continue, rain chances and another cooldown around the corner

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good evening! Tonight temperatures will slowly cool off into the mid to upper 70s by early Sunday morning. Temperatures will still be in the mid to upper 90s by sunset this evening and winds will be light from the north east at 5 to 10 mph. Skies will remain clear going into the evening and overnight hours and we’ll remain dry for Sunday and first part of the work week.

Sunday highs will be in the triple digits but still slightly cooler than what we’ve seen recently. High moisture at the surface will make temperatures feel warmer with lots of sunshine. Winds will light tomorrow from the northeast and east at 5 to 10 mph. Remember to stay hydrated and find ways to stay cool especially on Monday.

Monday temperatures will be slightly warmer before a cold from comes through Monday afternoon and evening. Winds will be light from the southeast a 5 to 10 mph and skies will be sunny. Be sure to use sunscreen and sunglasses if you are outside for long periods of time. Tuesday skies will be partly cloudy but temps will be still in triple digits throughout the area but slightly cooler than Monday. Winds will be stronger from the northeast at 10 to 20 mph.

Wednesday temperatures will be in the upper 90s but a few 100s for more southern counties are possible. Winds will be from the northeast at 5 to 10 mph with mostly sunny skies. Rain is possible for Wednesday morning. Counties in southwest Oklahoma have the best chance of rain in the morning and counties south of the Red River will see chances in the afternoon.

A greater chance of rain is expected Thursday morning. This chance looks more widespread throughout Texoma. highs will be in the triple digits for the day and winds will be calm from the southeast at 5 to 10 mph. The rain will move out of the area later in the morning and skies will be sunny for the afternoon. Friday another more isolated chance of rain is expected in the morning hours. Highs will be warm in the triple digits and skies will be sunny for the afternoon and evening. Winds will be light from the south at 5 to 10 mph. Triple digits will continue into Saturday with south winds 5 to 15 mph and sunny skies.

Though temperatures will be hot and above average this next week they will still be relatively cooler than last week! Remember to stay hydrated!

Have a good night! - Christine Gormley

