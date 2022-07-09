7News First Alert Forecast: Slightly cooler weekend but still hot, mostly dry

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning and happy Saturday! Today we’ll see slightly cooler temperatures but it will still be hot. Highs will be in the triple digits throughout Texoma. Skies will be sunny today with winds light from the northeast 5 to 10 mph. Heat advisories are in effect for east and southeast counties including Stephens, Jefferson, Wichita, Henrietta, and Archer counties. An excessive heat warning is in effect for Montague and Jack counties. If you find yourself outside be sure to remember heat safety, stay hydrated and limit time out in sun. If you are running errands remember kids and pets in the car.

We’ve hit more days of triple digits this year than last and we’re going to see more going into this next week. Tomorrow highs will be in the low 100s with calm winds from the northeast at 5 to 10 mph. Sunny skies will stick around into Sunday and we’ll remain dry. Monday temperatures will be slightly warmer with feel-like temps even higher. Winds will return to the south but still calm at 5 to 10 mph.

Another cold front is expected to arrive Monday afternoon and go into Tuesday and Wednesday bringing a slight chance of rain for both days in the mornings. Tuesday highs will be till be in the lower triple digits with breezy northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Most of the rain chances will be Wednesday morning and taper off after sunrise. Wednesday highs will be cooler with temperatures in the upper 90s. Winds will be calmer from the northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

Temperatures will be back in the triple digits and some above 100 degrees by the end of the week with mostly sunny skies. Winds will calm from the south at 5 to 10 mph. Isolated showers are possible Thursday morning and afternoon leading into early Friday morning.

Find ways to stay cool!

Have a good day! - Christine Gormley

