7News First Alert Weather: Minor relief this weekend, but triple digit heat continues to haunt Texoma

Another weak front arrives next Tuesday
By Noel Rehm
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, slow moving scattered showers and storms are likely to continue through midnight. Overnight lows will fall into the mid 70s and winds will be out of the northeast at 5-15 mph.

Weekend Forecast

On Saturday, lots of sunshine in southwest Oklahoma with the chance for isolated showers and storms south of the Red River. Highs will top out at 101-103°. Feels-like temperatures will get as high as 109°. Winds will be out of the northeast at 5-15 mph.

On Sunday, bright and sunny across all of Texoma with temperatures still topping out at or just above 100°, however feels-like temperatures will range between 101-107 degrees.

Prefrontal warming will allow temperatures to warm as high as 105-107 degrees to start next week. Another weak front is scheduled to move through Texoma on Tuesday bringing the next opportunity for widely scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

