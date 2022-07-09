LPD searching for driver, Dodge pickup after Saturday morning traffic investigation

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A portion of I-44 in Lawton is open again after being shut down for a crash and traffic investigation early Saturday morning.

According to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, law enforcement narrowed traffic to one lane about a mile past 11th St. at around 6:30 a.m.

Southbound traffic was diverted to the 11th Street exit.

Lanes re-opened around 12:30 p.m.

The Lawton Police Department’s Traffic Unit posted on Facebook Saturday afternoon, asking for the community’s help in identifying and locating an unknown color Dodge pickup with chrome folding mirrors.

It’s missing the driver side mirror. They’re also looking for the driver of the vehicle.

It’s unknown if the search is connected to the wreck at this time.

If you have any information about the vehicle or driver, you’re asked to call Sergeant Josey at 580-581-3272.

LPD officials plan to release more information on Monday.

