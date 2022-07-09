Expert Connections
Woman arrested for keeping 93-year-old mom’s body in freezer, police say

Michele Hoskins in being held in the Indian River County Jail with a $10,000 bond.
By CNN
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 9:40 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
(CNN) - Authorities in Florida said they’ve arrested a woman for hiding her mother’s body in a deep freezer so she could keep her disability payments.

Police arrested her on Thursday, but investigators said they found the body of 93-year-old Marie Hoskins in April during a wellness check.

The elder Hoskins died of natural causes two weeks before being placed in the chest freezer.

The daughter is accused of failing to report her mother’s death and tampering with evidence.

