7News First Alert Forecast: Hot and sunny, weak cold front will bring chance of rain midweek

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good evening! Tonight skies will be clear and winds will be from the east at 5 to 10 mph. Overnight lows will be in the lower to mid 70s across Texoma. Tomorrow the heat wave will continue and highs will be in lower 100s with feel-like temperatures close to highs due to low dew points in the afternoon. Skies will be sunny and we’ll remain dry with winds changing from the south which will lead to hotter temps.

Temperatures are still above average and hot so remember to take heat safety precautions. Stay hydrated and limit time in the sun. Tuesday skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 100s with southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. The weak cold front is expected to arrive Monday evening and overnight into Tuesday. Temperatures will be warm ahead of the front Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will cool down a little bit into the upper 90s by Wednesday but a few 100s can’t be ruled out. It will still be hot! There is also a chance for isolated showers in the morning Wednesday and again in the evening. Winds will be from the northeast at 5 to 10 mph. For the most part Wednesday will have mostly sunny skies.

Thursday another chance for isolated showers are expected in the morning but will move out by lunchtime. Highs will be in the lower 100s across the area and wins will be from the southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

Friday skies will be sunny for the most but there is a chance for a stray shower Friday evening. highs will be in the low 100s across Texoma with winds from the south at 5 to 15 mph. For the weekend temperatures will stay in the triple digits with minimal rain chances on Sunday for northwest Texoma. Saturday skies will be partly cloudy and winds will be from the south hat 5 t o15 mph. Sunday mostly sunny skies with light east winds at 5 to 10 mph.

If you find yourself outside continue to find ways to beat the heat and stay cool!

Have a good night! - Christine Gormley

