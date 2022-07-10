7News First Alert Forecast: Warmer temperatures starting the week, rain chances on the way

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning and happy Sunday! Today highs will be in the lower 100s for much of the area. Skies will be sunny and winds will stay calm from the northeast at 5 to 10 mph. We are still in the very high category for UV index so if you find yourself outside remember the sunglasses and sunscreen. Dew points will be lower this afternoon in the mid to upper 50s with a few in the 60s so feel-like temperatures will be similar to the actual air temperature. Temperatures will still be hot today so remember to stay hydrated and take frequent breaks in the shade or indoors.

Monday will stay dry but temperatures will start to climb a few degrees warmer for Texoma. Dew points will stay in the upper 50s and low 60s through the daytime so feel-like temperatures will stick around the air temperatures. Obviously it will still be hot, temperatures tomorrow are expected to reach between 101 and 107 degrees. Remember to practice heat safety if you are outdoors! Skies will be sunny so use the sunscreen and sunglasses.

Tuesday temperatures will be closer to the 100 degree mark and winds will be from the northeast at 10 to 15 mph. Skies will be mostly sunny and we’re going to stay dry. a cold front will start to make it’s way into Oklahoma overnight into Tuesday but most of the rain will stay to the far northwest panhandle of Oklahoma. There’s a small chance of rain for northern counties along I-40 early Wednesday morning with some isolated showers possible south of the Red River. Most places will remain dry. Rain will move out before lunch time and by the afternoon we’ll see partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be in the upper 90s and lower 100s for the area. Winds will be from the east at 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday, another chance of isolated showers for Texoma is possible in the early morning. Most places will stay dry. During the day skies will be mostly sunny and highs will be in the lower 100s with southeast wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Friday and Saturday we stay dry and temperatures will be a few degrees warmer. Winds Friday will be from the southeast at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday skies will be partly cloudy.

The next week going into the second half of July temperatures will be in 100s.

Stay hydrated and remember to take breaks from the sun!

Have a good day! - Christine Gormley

