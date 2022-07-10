Expert Connections
Farmers, gardeners celebrate citrus at Tomato Festival in Lawton

By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Farmers and gardeners celebrated citrus at the Lawton Farmers Market’s annual Tomato Festival Saturday morning.

Fresh fruits and vegetables are at the Lawton Farmers market every weekend, but this Saturday, visitors were after a special piece of produce -- the tomato.

It’s peak tomato season in Oklahoma, and to celebrate, Lawton’s annual Tomato Festival is back for it’s 11th year.

“There’s a lot of different flavors, even though it’s a tomato, tomato there’s a difference in the taste and quality of them,” said festival attendee Bink Mooney.

Besides mouthwatering heirlooms, the festival featured food, live music and goods from local vendors.

The market is a great place to buy local citrus, but event organizer Dr. Edward Legako said it’s also a place to learn.

“People come to visit but they also to ask questions to our growers because they have their own one or two tomato plants and they have questions, so it’s part to buy, part to socialize and part to learn something,” Legako said.

Competitors entered their finest tomatoes and tomato creations for judgement at the festival, and many of the champions weren’t experienced agriculturalists, just tomato lovers.

The winner of the festival’s largest category, salsas, said she doesn’t even have a real recipe. She just makes what feels right.

“It’s a little pinch of this and a dash of that, stir it around with a lot of love and interest and keep everybody happy,” Barbara McDebitt said.

If you weren’t able to stop by the festival, the Farmers Market will be open again next Saturday morning.

