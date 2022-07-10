Lawton intersection open after officials remove unknown device

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - An intersection in Lawton is open again as of 10 p.m. after officials removed an unknown device from a business.

Several emergency agencies were at the SE corner of 11th St. and Gore Blvd. in Lawton Saturday night, investigating an unknown device.

The device was located at around 6:40 p.m. First responders evacuated the necessary houses and businesses.

The Fort Sill Explosive Ordnance Detachment and a bomb robot were on scene.

Officials are asking people to avoid the area until further notice. LPD’s Public Information Officer Andrew Grubbs tells us the safety of citizens is their top priority, and they will continue to release more information as it becomes available.

You can count on your 7News team to keep you updated.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.