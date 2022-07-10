Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Recall: 9-drawer chests sold at Costco recalled after tip-over incident involving child

A recall notice has been issued for select 9-drawer chests sold at Costco.
A recall notice has been issued for select 9-drawer chests sold at Costco.(U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Thousands of nine-drawer chests sold at Costco stores are being recalled due to tip-over and entrapment hazards.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, Samson International is recalling about 5,400 of its Universal Broadmoore Cayden Gentleman’s nine-drawer chests after a report of a tip-over incident involving a 10-year-old child.

According to the recall alert, the chests can be unstable if not anchored to the wall, posing tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in death or serious injuries to consumers.

The chests included in the recall are brown and are about 49 inches tall with model/item number M71C3180 and the Costco customer item number 1335751.

The items were sold at Costco stores nationwide from December 2019 to April 2020 for about $700.

Consumers were advised to immediately stop using the recalled chests if they are not properly anchored to the wall and place them in an area where children could not access the item.

The recall notice said owners of the chests can contact Samson at 800-357-0701 for a full refund or for a free tip-over restraint kit. Consumers can also return the item to Costco warehouses for a full refund.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A silver alert was issued for 84 year old Margie Pickens on June 15th.
Update: Silver Alert for Duncan woman Margie Pickens
Charges against Larry Cornelius and Katherine Anderson were filed on Thursday by the Comanche...
Two officially charged for murdering, leaving victim in trash can
A former Marlow High School band director entered a plea of guilty today in Federal court on...
Former Marlow band teacher pleads guilty to sexual battery charge
The City of Lawton will once again be performing utility cut-offs for non-payment, following...
City of Lawton resumes utility cut-offs, following temporary suspension
A Lawton doctor, who was wanted by authorities after a patient reported him for inappropriate...
UPDATE: Lawton Doctor accused of sex crimes arrested

Latest News

Two local women takeover the gridiron
Local women win national football title
The tour is aimed at shedding light on the history of federal Indian boarding schools. It will...
Road to Healing tour visits Riverside Indian School in Anadarko for listening session
A McDonald’s franchise owner is helping workers go to college with a scholarship giveaway.
Scholarship giveaway: McDonald’s franchise owner helping workers go to college
Women playing football
Two local women takeover the gridiron