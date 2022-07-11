7News First Alert Weather: Triple digits ahead with slight chance of rain arriving this week

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! We start off this morning with cooler morning temps than we saw during much of last week, as well as dewpoints in the mid-60s. Despite this relatively “cool” morning, temperatures will rise into the triple digits this afternoon along with dry conditions as dewpoints fall into the 50s. This will thankfully allow for feels-like temps to not be that far off from the actual temperatures. Tons of sunshine today with light winds out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.

Winds will begin shifting tonight out of the east to eventually out of the northeast early tomorrow morning as a weak cold front moves through overnight. Otherwise, a calm night ahead with mostly clear skies and lows in the low 70s.

Tuesday will only cool down to just barely above 100 degrees as this front doesn’t look to do much for our temperatures. Winds will be out of the northeast at 10-15 mph with mostly sunny skies. On Wednesday, northwesterly flow aloft behind the front (which will be stationary along the Red River) will lead to the possibility of isolated showers and storms across parts of Texoma. Regardless, don’t expect to see a lot of rainfall, though temperatures on Wednesday look to be the lowest of this week, hanging around the century mark.

What little rain chances we could get around midweek will fall off after Thursday, leading to mostly sunny skies and gradually climbing temperatures through the back-half of this week. Another shot at rain is possible on Sunday, though like much of our rain chances so far this season, will remain low.

Continue to practice heat safety, stay hydrated, and keep cool this week!

