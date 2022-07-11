First Alert Forecast: Hot & Dry Pattern Conditions | 7/11PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - This typical July pattern continues with hot and mostly dry conditions in the extended forecast. Don’t get me wrong, some areas midweek could see isolated showers but we’ll talk about later on. As the afternoon turns into the evening, we’re looking at temperatures in the upper 90s to low 100s and plenty of sunshine. Temperatures by morning will drop into the low to mid 70s under scattered cloud cover.

A cold front will move across northwestern Oklahoma later today and push south. A few strong to severe storms are likely for counties in the panhandle. For us closer to the Red River, we’ll likely remain dry. As of now, the front is looking to clear the Red River by daybreak tomorrow. Behind the front will shift out of the northeast and that’s about all it will do. There will be no relief when it comes to temperatures, as highs tomorrow afternoon will remain in the upper 90s to low 100s. Northeast winds at 10 to 15mph. Gusts will remain in the low 20s.

The next chance for precipitation will arrive Wednesday as a stationary boundary lingers in the area. It won’t be a washout by any means but more in the form of hit/miss showers and thunderstorms. The day Wednesday will start with temperatures in the low to mid 70s. It’ll be another hot day with highs in the triple digits for most (if not all) locations. Skies will remain partly cloudy. Light east winds at 5 to 15mph.

The typical July pattern of hot temperatures and lack of rainfall continues through the end of the week as a strong ridge of high pressure sets up out west. Temperatures by Thursday/Friday afternoon will remain above 100° for all locations. Feels like temperatures will be higher given dew points in the 50s/60s. Skies will clear so look for mostly sunny conditions both days.

Morning temperatures will remain in the low to mid 70s with generally clear skies. As always, if you find yourself outside make sure to take those heat safety precautions. Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated, wear lose fitting, light colored clothing, take frequent breaks in the shade and don’t forget the sunscreen!

