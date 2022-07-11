Lawton City Council to consider new conceptual design for Shepler Park Tuesday

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton City Council is meeting Tuesday, and on the agenda is a conceptual design for reconstruction of Shepler Park and a transfer of land.

Council members will hear a presentation and look at a conceptual design for the park, which includes an event lawn, a playground, stage, and more.

The estimated cost would be nearly $1.9 million for items like demolition, site preparation and amenities.

Members will also consider approving the transfer of Lawton Public Schools owned parkland to the City of Lawton located adjacent to Willow Creek Park, Lee West Park, Gray-Warr Park, and MacArthur Park.

In exchange, the district would receive City owned parkland located in Allan-A-Dale Park, Grandview Park, Almor West Park, and Woodland Hills Park.

Lawton City Council meets at 2 p.m. on Tuesday. You view the agenda for this Tuesday’s meeting here.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.