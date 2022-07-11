Lawton Public Library hosts fun kids summer events

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Public Library is making summer a festive time for local children, even with the overbearing heat.

They will be hosting two fun, educational events to help get the kids out of the house tomorrow.

The first, Storytime at the Park, is set under the Patriot Pavilion at Elmer Thomas Park, featuring story-time for kids up to age 10, and their caregivers.

The special park event takes place every Tuesday through July 26, from 10 a.m. until 10:30 a.m..

The second event is a great way to avoid the heat.

Tomorrow night, teens ages 12 to 18 are invited to the Lawton Public Library to watch Sing 2.

The show starts at 5 p.m., and the kids should be done around 6:30 p.m..

Giving kids a chance to have some extra fun, out of the sun.

