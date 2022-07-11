Expert Connections
Marlow’s new superintendent

A Marlow native has returned home to serve as superintendent of Marlow Public Schools.
By Marilyn Cater
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Corey Holland grew up in Marlow, it is where he started his career in education by teaching and coaching for 14 years.

For the past 10 years, he served as the assistant superintendent for Cache Public schools.

Holland said he’s excited to be back home and plans to start off by watching and listening.

“I want to hear from the existing staff, know things that they may have concerns about, or ideas they might have, look at the processes that we have and then at some point I’m going to start interjecting some things,” said Holland

Holland said he is aware that with inflation some students who didn’t have a need in the past might be in need now, so he wants to try to keep costs low for school activities and other events.

“I just want to make sure we are all aware of that and that we are doing everything we can to not over burden our parents,” he said.

A big draw for him returning to Marlow as superintendent was the people.

“The people is what makes the school and then of course when you have a community that is as supportive as Marlow is that’s just all the better,” he said.

Holland would like to tell parents to keep their expectations high because he plans to continue providing quality education for all students.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

