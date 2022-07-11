Tonight holds a great opportunity to view the International Space Station in Texoma

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Tonight skies will be clear across Texoma making for optimal conditions to spot the International Space Station. The space station constantly orbits planet Earth and tonight you’ll have a chance to spot it. This event can be seen with the naked eye so no telescope will be need. It will look like a fast moving star as it quickly makes its way across the night sky. The ISS will become visible in across Texoma sky starting at 10:26 pm. It will appear in the southwest and disappear seven minutes later in the northeast.

International Space Station in Texoma (kswo)

Here are some other viewing times of the ISS for Texoma within the next several days. Another great viewing opportunity assuming skies are clear will be on July, 14.

Date Visible Max Height* Appears Disappears Mon Jul 11, 10:26 PM 7 min 74° 10° above SW 10° above NE Tue Jul 12, 12:04 AM 4 min 14° 10° above WNW 10° above N Tue Jul 12, 4:58 AM 5 min 20° 10° above NNW 10° above E Tue Jul 12, 9:38 PM 6 min 36° 10° above SSW 10° above ENE Tue Jul 12, 11:15 PM 5 min 20° 10° above W 10° above NNE Wed Jul 13, 4:10 AM 4 min 14° 10° above N 10° above ENE Wed Jul 13, 5:46 AM 7 min 75° 10° above NW 10° above SE Wed Jul 13, 10:26 PM 6 min 33° 10° above WSW 10° above NNE Thu Jul 14, 4:58 AM 7 min 55° 10° above NW 10° above ESE Thu Jul 14, 9:38 PM 7 min 60° 10° above WSW 10° above NE Fri Jul 15, 4:10 AM 6 min 31° 10° above NNW 10° above E Fri Jul 15, 5:47 AM 5 min 21° 10° above WNW 10° above S Fri Jul 15, 10:28 PM 4 min 14° 10° above WNW 10° above N Sat Jul 16, 3:22 AM 1 min 15° 10° above NNW 15° above N Sat Jul 16, 5:03 AM 1 min 21° 21° above S 10° above SSE Sat Jul 16, 9:39 PM 5 min 21° 10° above W 10° above NNE Mon Jul 18, 9:41 PM 1 min 10° 10° above NW 10° above NNW

Follow your First Alert Weather team for up-to-date forecasts on when the best viewing opportunity will be through mid-July.

