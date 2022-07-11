Tonight holds a great opportunity to view the International Space Station in Texoma
More opportunities through July 18
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Tonight skies will be clear across Texoma making for optimal conditions to spot the International Space Station. The space station constantly orbits planet Earth and tonight you’ll have a chance to spot it. This event can be seen with the naked eye so no telescope will be need. It will look like a fast moving star as it quickly makes its way across the night sky. The ISS will become visible in across Texoma sky starting at 10:26 pm. It will appear in the southwest and disappear seven minutes later in the northeast.
Here are some other viewing times of the ISS for Texoma within the next several days. Another great viewing opportunity assuming skies are clear will be on July, 14.
|Date
|Visible
|Max Height*
|Appears
|Disappears
|Mon Jul 11, 10:26 PM
|7 min
|74°
|10° above SW
|10° above NE
|Tue Jul 12, 12:04 AM
|4 min
|14°
|10° above WNW
|10° above N
|Tue Jul 12, 4:58 AM
|5 min
|20°
|10° above NNW
|10° above E
|Tue Jul 12, 9:38 PM
|6 min
|36°
|10° above SSW
|10° above ENE
|Tue Jul 12, 11:15 PM
|5 min
|20°
|10° above W
|10° above NNE
|Wed Jul 13, 4:10 AM
|4 min
|14°
|10° above N
|10° above ENE
|Wed Jul 13, 5:46 AM
|7 min
|75°
|10° above NW
|10° above SE
|Wed Jul 13, 10:26 PM
|6 min
|33°
|10° above WSW
|10° above NNE
|Thu Jul 14, 4:58 AM
|7 min
|55°
|10° above NW
|10° above ESE
|Thu Jul 14, 9:38 PM
|7 min
|60°
|10° above WSW
|10° above NE
|Fri Jul 15, 4:10 AM
|6 min
|31°
|10° above NNW
|10° above E
|Fri Jul 15, 5:47 AM
|5 min
|21°
|10° above WNW
|10° above S
|Fri Jul 15, 10:28 PM
|4 min
|14°
|10° above WNW
|10° above N
|Sat Jul 16, 3:22 AM
|1 min
|15°
|10° above NNW
|15° above N
|Sat Jul 16, 5:03 AM
|1 min
|21°
|21° above S
|10° above SSE
|Sat Jul 16, 9:39 PM
|5 min
|21°
|10° above W
|10° above NNE
|Mon Jul 18, 9:41 PM
|1 min
|10°
|10° above NW
|10° above NNW
Follow your First Alert Weather team for up-to-date forecasts on when the best viewing opportunity will be through mid-July.
