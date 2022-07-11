Expert Connections
Tonight holds a great opportunity to view the International Space Station in Texoma

More opportunities through July 18
International Space Station
International Space Station(KSWO)
By Noel Rehm and Christine Gormley
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Tonight skies will be clear across Texoma making for optimal conditions to spot the International Space Station. The space station constantly orbits planet Earth and tonight you’ll have a chance to spot it. This event can be seen with the naked eye so no telescope will be need. It will look like a fast moving star as it quickly makes its way across the night sky. The ISS will become visible in across Texoma sky starting at 10:26 pm. It will appear in the southwest and disappear seven minutes later in the northeast.

International Space Station in Texoma
International Space Station in Texoma(kswo)

Here are some other viewing times of the ISS for Texoma within the next several days. Another great viewing opportunity assuming skies are clear will be on July, 14.

DateVisibleMax Height*AppearsDisappears
Mon Jul 11, 10:26 PM7 min74°10° above SW10° above NE
Tue Jul 12, 12:04 AM4 min14°10° above WNW10° above N
Tue Jul 12, 4:58 AM5 min20°10° above NNW10° above E
Tue Jul 12, 9:38 PM6 min36°10° above SSW10° above ENE
Tue Jul 12, 11:15 PM5 min20°10° above W10° above NNE
Wed Jul 13, 4:10 AM4 min14°10° above N10° above ENE
Wed Jul 13, 5:46 AM7 min75°10° above NW10° above SE
Wed Jul 13, 10:26 PM6 min33°10° above WSW10° above NNE
Thu Jul 14, 4:58 AM7 min55°10° above NW10° above ESE
Thu Jul 14, 9:38 PM7 min60°10° above WSW10° above NE
Fri Jul 15, 4:10 AM6 min31°10° above NNW10° above E
Fri Jul 15, 5:47 AM5 min21°10° above WNW10° above S
Fri Jul 15, 10:28 PM4 min14°10° above WNW10° above N
Sat Jul 16, 3:22 AM1 min15°10° above NNW15° above N
Sat Jul 16, 5:03 AM1 min21°21° above S10° above SSE
Sat Jul 16, 9:39 PM5 min21°10° above W10° above NNE
Mon Jul 18, 9:41 PM1 min10°10° above NW10° above NNW

Follow your First Alert Weather team for up-to-date forecasts on when the best viewing opportunity will be through mid-July.

