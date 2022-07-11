Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

UPDATE: LPD identifies unknown device found in Lawton

Lawton Police Department officials have identified the unknown device found in Lawton over the weekend.
By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Police Department officials have identified the unknown device found in Lawton over the weekend.  Officials say, it was a helium tank that was quote “improperly disposed of.”

The tank was located on the southeast corner of 11th Street and Gore Boulevard on Saturday.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol Bomb Squad, Lawton Fire Department and Fort Sill Ordinance Training Detachment assisted in its removal.

In late June,  L.P.D. removed an explosive from between 26th and 27th streets on West Gore, and then last Friday the Oklahoma Highway Patrol secured another Improvised Explosive Device in Altus.

These incidents are leaving many residents asking: why is this happening, are the incidents connected and do officials have any suspects in the investigations?

7News has reached out to Lawton Police Department, Altus Police Department, the Fort Sill Ordnance Training Detachment, Oklahoma Highway Patrol and the Oklahoma City FBI to try to answer those questions.

Altus PD says they can’t comment, due to the investigation still being active.

We have yet to hear from Fort Sill, O.H.P. or the FBI.

We hope to have more updates later tonight.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lawton Police Department investigated the scene with several assisting agencies.
Lawton intersection open after officials remove unknown device
Law enforcement officials in Lawton are looking for an unknown color Dodge pickup with chrome...
LPD searching for driver, Dodge pickup after Saturday morning traffic investigation
The estimated cost would be nearly $1.9 million for items like demolition, site preparation and...
Lawton City Council to consider new conceptual design for Shepler Park Tuesday
Charges against Larry Cornelius and Katherine Anderson were filed on Thursday by the Comanche...
Two officially charged for murdering, leaving victim in trash can
On Sunday evening, law enforcement officials captured Ervin in Austin, Texas.
Vernon state hospital escapee captured in Texas

Latest News

They will be hosting two fun, educational events to help get the kids out of the house tomorrow.
Lawton Public Library hosts fun kids summer events
Lawton Police Department officials have identified the unknown device found in Lawton over the...
Update unknown device
Lawton Police Department officials have identified the unknown device found in Lawton over the...
UPDATE: LPD searching for Dodge truck, after teen killed on I-44
They will be hosting two fun, educational events to help get the kids out of the house tomorrow.
Kid Library Events