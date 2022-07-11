UPDATE: LPD identifies unknown device found in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Police Department officials have identified the unknown device found in Lawton over the weekend. Officials say, it was a helium tank that was quote “improperly disposed of.”

The tank was located on the southeast corner of 11th Street and Gore Boulevard on Saturday.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol Bomb Squad, Lawton Fire Department and Fort Sill Ordinance Training Detachment assisted in its removal.

In late June, L.P.D. removed an explosive from between 26th and 27th streets on West Gore, and then last Friday the Oklahoma Highway Patrol secured another Improvised Explosive Device in Altus.

These incidents are leaving many residents asking: why is this happening, are the incidents connected and do officials have any suspects in the investigations?

7News has reached out to Lawton Police Department, Altus Police Department, the Fort Sill Ordnance Training Detachment, Oklahoma Highway Patrol and the Oklahoma City FBI to try to answer those questions.

Altus PD says they can’t comment, due to the investigation still being active.

We have yet to hear from Fort Sill, O.H.P. or the FBI.

We hope to have more updates later tonight.

