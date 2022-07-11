Expert Connections
UPDATE: LPD searching for Dodge truck, after teen killed on I-44

Lawton Police Department officials have identified the unknown device found in Lawton over the...
Lawton Police Department officials have identified the unknown device found in Lawton over the weekend.(KSWO)
By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department is asking for the public’s help, after a 17 year old girl was hit and killed by a vehicle on Saturday Morning.

According to L.P.D., the call came in around 5 a.m., at Mile Marker 32.5 on I-44, approximately one-mile past Southwest 11th street.

That’s where police found the teen, who was struck while she was walking alongside I-44.

Also on Saturday, L.P.D. posted on their Facebook page, asking for anyone to help locate a Dodge pickup truck, that’s missing the driver side mirror.

It’s unclear at this time if the search for this truck is connected to the fatality, but if you have any information about the truck or what happened, you’re asked to call Sergeant Josey at 580-581-3272.

