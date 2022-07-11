Expert Connections
Vernon state hospital escapee captured in Texas

On Sunday evening, law enforcement officials captured Ervin in Austin, Texas.
By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
VERNON, Texas. (KSWO) - A man who escaped from North Texas State Hospital in Vernon, Texas is in police custody as of Sunday evening.

According to a social media post from the Altus Police Department, Alexander Ervin fled the facility on June 26. Video surveillance shows Ervin escaped the maximum-security facility by scaling an eight-foot security fence.

Ervin was found not guilty by reason of insanity of killing his father, Ray Scott Ervin, with a pipe wrench and a folding knife in 2013.

Authorities warned the public that Ervin was considered extremely dangerous.

On Sunday evening, law enforcement officials captured Ervin in Austin, Texas.

