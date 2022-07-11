Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

White House: Iran set to deliver armed drones to Russia

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan speaks during a press briefing at the White...
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Monday, July 11, 2022, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House on Monday said it believes Russia is turning to Iran to provide it with “hundreds” of unmanned aerial vehicles, including weapons-capable drones, for use in its ongoing war in Ukraine.

U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said it was unclear whether Iran had already provided any of the unmanned systems to Russia, but said the U.S. has “information” that indicates Iran is preparing to train Russian forces to use them as soon as this month.

“Our information indicates that the Iranian government is preparing to provide Russia with up to several hundred UAVs, including weapons-capable UAVs on an expedited timeline,” he told reporters Monday.

Sullivan said it was proof the Russia’s overwhelming bombardments in Ukraine, which have led it to consolidate gains in the country’s east in recent weeks, was “coming at a cost to the sustainment of its own weapons.”

Sullivan’s revelation comes on the eve of President Joe Biden’s trip to Israel and Saudi Arabia, where Iran’s nuclear program and malign activities in the region will be a key subject of discussion.

The U.S. decision to publicly reveal that the two countries’ chief regional rival was helping to rearm Russia comes as both Israel and Saudi Arabia have resisted joining global efforts to punish Russia for its invasion of Ukraine due to their domestic interests.

Sullivan also noted that Iran has provided similar unmanned aerial vehicles to Yemen’s Houthi rebels to attack Saudi Arabia before a ceasefire was reached earlier this year.

___

Follow the AP’s coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lawton Police Department investigated the scene with several assisting agencies.
Lawton intersection open after officials remove unknown device
Law enforcement officials in Lawton are looking for an unknown color Dodge pickup with chrome...
LPD searching for driver, Dodge pickup after Saturday morning traffic investigation
The estimated cost would be nearly $1.9 million for items like demolition, site preparation and...
Lawton City Council to consider new conceptual design for Shepler Park Tuesday
Charges against Larry Cornelius and Katherine Anderson were filed on Thursday by the Comanche...
Two officially charged for murdering, leaving victim in trash can
On Sunday evening, law enforcement officials captured Ervin in Austin, Texas.
Vernon state hospital escapee captured in Texas

Latest News

A Marlow native has returned home to serve as superintendent of Marlow Public Schools.
Marlow’s new superintendent
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in...
Biden admin: Docs must offer abortion if mom’s life at risk
A firefighter protects a sequoia tree as the Washburn Fire burns in Mariposa Grove in Yosemite...
California heat builds as crews protect Yosemite sequoias
Police lights file graphic.
Police: 2 dead and 3 wounded at 4 California 7-Eleven stores
"Brain-eating amoeba" that closed Iowa beach is as rare as it is fatal.
Iowa beach closed after man infected with ‘brain-eating’ amoeba