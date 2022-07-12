7News First Alert Weather: Limited rain chances next couple days with hot and dry conditions

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! The weak cold front is currently moving south across Texoma, shifting winds out of the northeast at 10-15 mph today. Despite the passage of this front, temperatures will remain mostly unchanged, only falling by a couple degrees compared to yesterday and still remaining in the triple digits this afternoon. Mostly sunny skies and dry conditions will be the forecast today, though this evening could see a couple light showers in far northwestern counties.

Tonight there will be some partly cloudy sky coverage from the showers that pop-up out west. Winds will die down out of the northeast at 5-10 mph with overnight lows in the low 70s.

Tomorrow is forecasted to be the coolest day this week, but unfortunately temperatures will still hang out in the low 100s with mostly sunny-to-partly cloudy skies. The front will remain stationary along the Red River, allowing for another chance for isolated showers and storms. These will be more hit/miss, so don’t expect to see a ton of rainfall as most will remain dry for Wednesday.

The rest of this week will see mostly sunny skies and a slow warm-up through the triple digits as rain chances fall off after midweek. This will be due to the strengthening of the high-pressure ridge out west and the dissipation of the front. By early next week, a couple disturbances coming downstream from the ridge could spark some isolated showers, but most across the Southern Plains are expected to stay hot and dry heading into the third week of July.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.