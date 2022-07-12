Birth Right needs donations and volunteers

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - After the reversal of Roe versus Wade, a local pregnancy resource center expects more women to walk through their doors.

Birthright of Lawton helps pregnant women and their babies up to 24 months.

They provide emotional support, free pregnancy testing, formula, diapers, food and more.

While they’re expecting to help more people, the director says they had to cut their hours due to lack of volunteers.

She said she has enjoyed helping families through the years.

“The feeling of being able to assist, help, and ensure that a life is going to get the little necessities that they need is the biggest gift that I receive,” said Montoya.

Montoya says they’re always accepting donations, they are currently open Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and every 1st and 4th Saturday of each month from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. The center is located at 5108 West Gore inside the Sooner Square.

