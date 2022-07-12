Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Birth Right needs donations and volunteers

After the reversal of Roe versus Wade, a local pregnancy resource center expects more women to walk through their doors.
By Marilyn Cater
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - After the reversal of Roe versus Wade, a local pregnancy resource center expects more women to walk through their doors.

Birthright of Lawton helps pregnant women and their babies up to 24 months.

They provide emotional support, free pregnancy testing, formula, diapers, food and more.

While they’re expecting to help more people, the director says they had to cut their hours due to lack of volunteers.

She said she has enjoyed helping families through the years.

“The feeling of being able to assist, help, and ensure that a life is going to get the little necessities that they need is the biggest gift that I receive,” said Montoya.

Montoya says they’re always accepting donations, they are currently open Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and every 1st and 4th Saturday of each month from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. The center is located at 5108 West Gore inside the Sooner Square.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawton Police Department officials have identified the unknown device found in Lawton over the...
UPDATE: LPD searching for Dodge truck, after teen killed on I-44
In a letter to Cache Public Schools staff, parents, and local residents, Cache Superintendent...
Cache schools to lose millions due to county mistake
Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill
A Lawton police officer driving by the SE corner of 11th St. and Fort Sill Blvd. noticed the...
UPDATE: LPD identifies “unknown device” found in Lawton
New charges have been filed against the Lawton man accused of firing shots into a home --...
New charges filed in Lawton drive by shooting that killed one person

Latest News

One suspect is under arrest in connection with a bizarre homicide case near Ada over the...
Suspect Claims Bigfoot Told Him to Kill Victim
Duncan High get builds new facility
Duncan Public Schools builds new facility
Life’s Hope Inc., a non-profit organization located in Duncan, is working with other...
Local non-profit helping with summertime feeding program
Summer is officially here, and in an effort to beat the heat, Fort Sill Family, Morale, Welfare...
Due to high temperature, Fort Sill releases new LETRA hours