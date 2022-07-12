City of Lawton extends bulk collection hours
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton Solid Waste Collection Division has announced, due to an increase in demand, they will be extending their daily bulk collection hours until 5:30 p.m..
Officials say they are currently working to finish up bulk collection for Area 1, in and effort to remain on schedule for Area 2 pickup, which starts tomorrow.
