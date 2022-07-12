Communities reaction to recent bomb threats

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - These recent unknown devices have some people on edge, wondering what will happen next.

Heyyoung Beadles owner of Yummy Yummy Korean grocery on the 24- hundred block of West Gore said she didn’t think something like this could happen in Lawton.

She actually met the man who found the explosive device. She said a man came into her store in shock at what he had just seen.

“I thought he was joking because we’re in a neighborhood, we are all easy-talking people we don’t like to be a threat or scare them off. I ask him what was going on and why so shaky, he said I found a bomb, I said get lost you can’t in Lawton, he said I found it and he showed me where it is,” she said.

Beadles said she still didn’t believe it until she saw the bomb squad.

“First time I wasn’t scared because I had never been the threat of anything like this before. But after the bomb squads came out and they went to receive the bomb and put it in the bomb, that’s when I got really scared, and it is real, it could have been gone a whole 100 yards and blow off,” she said.

It’s a concern shared across Lawton and Altus, where another explosive device was found on July 8th. The concern is pouring in via social media, one person wrote I wonder if all three of the incidents are connected. While another said she’s worried about the kids when school starts back. This person said they are happy that law enforcement has taken each situation seriously.

