Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Communities reaction to recent bomb threats

By Diamond Hubbard
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 8:06 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - These recent unknown devices have some people on edge, wondering what will happen next.

Heyyoung Beadles owner of Yummy Yummy Korean grocery on the 24- hundred block of West Gore said she didn’t think something like this could happen in Lawton.

She actually met the man who found the explosive device. She said a man came into her store in shock at what he had just seen.

“I thought he was joking because we’re in a neighborhood, we are all easy-talking people we don’t like to be a threat or scare them off. I ask him what was going on and why so shaky, he said I found a bomb, I said get lost you can’t in Lawton, he said I found it and he showed me where it is,” she said.

Beadles said she still didn’t believe it until she saw the bomb squad.

“First time I wasn’t scared because I had never been the threat of anything like this before. But after the bomb squads came out and they went to receive the bomb and put it in the bomb, that’s when I got really scared, and it is real, it could have been gone a whole 100 yards and blow off,” she said.

It’s a concern shared across Lawton and Altus, where another explosive device was found on July 8th. The concern is pouring in via social media, one person wrote I wonder if all three of the incidents are connected. While another said she’s worried about the kids when school starts back. This person said they are happy that law enforcement has taken each situation seriously.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lawton Police Department investigated the scene with several assisting agencies.
Lawton intersection open after officials remove unknown device
Law enforcement officials in Lawton are looking for an unknown color Dodge pickup with chrome...
LPD searching for driver, Dodge pickup after Saturday morning traffic investigation
Lawton Police Department officials have identified the unknown device found in Lawton over the...
UPDATE: LPD searching for Dodge truck, after teen killed on I-44
The estimated cost would be nearly $1.9 million for items like demolition, site preparation and...
Lawton City Council to consider new conceptual design for Shepler Park Tuesday
On Sunday evening, law enforcement officials captured Ervin in Austin, Texas.
Vernon state hospital escapee captured in Texas

Latest News

Lawton Mayor Stan Booker speaks with KSWO
Monday with the Mayor
Lawton Mayor Stan Booker speaks with KSWO
Monday with the Mayor
This image provided by NASA on Monday, July 11, 2022, shows galaxy cluster SMACS 0723, captured...
Never before seen images of the universe from James Webb Space Telescope
Officials said it was a helium tank that was quote “improperly disposed of.”
UPDATE: LPD identifies “unknown device” found in Lawton