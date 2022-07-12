Expert Connections
Due to high temperature, Fort Sill releases new LETRA hours

Summer is officially here, and in an effort to beat the heat, Fort Sill Family, Morale, Welfare & Recreation has released new hours for Lake Elmer Thomas Recreation Area.(KSWO)
By Mandy Cunningham
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Summer is officially here, and in an effort to beat the heat, Fort Sill Family, Morale, Welfare & Recreation has released new hours for Lake Elmer Thomas Recreation Area.

The LETRA marina and beach will both be open Wednesday through Sunday.

However, the marina will now only be open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., while the beach will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fort Sill officials hope the new hours will allow customers to enjoy kayaking, paddle boarding and beach time during the cooler parts of the day.

For more information, click here.

