Duncan man dead after train and truck collide in Grady County

NEAR AMBER, Okla. (KSWO) - One person is dead after a truck was hit by a train in Grady County.

According to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, it happened around 4:30 Monday afternoon, about a mile south of Amber. They say a truck was heading west on County Road 1300, when the driver failed to yield at a railroad crossing, and was then hit by the train.

The report says 45-year-old Troy R. Zielinski of Duncan was pinned inside the vehicle for about three hours, before passing away at the scene.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.