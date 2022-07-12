First Alert Forecast: Hit or miss rain showers over the next 48 hours | 7/12PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Sunshine and somewhat cooler temperatures have graced us for this Tuesday. And by somewhat cooler I mean temperatures in the low 90s NW. However, counties along and southeast of I-44 are still in the triple digits. Winds for the rest of the day will remain out of the northeast at 10 to 15mph. Thunderstorms are expected to fire up for some but not everyone tonight and overnight. Confidence remains high that the overall coverage for this activity will be low. Not everyone will see rain as most will remain dry. Temperatures by Wednesday morning will drop into the 70s for most locations with scattered cloud cover and light north winds.

High temperatures by the afternoon tomorrow will rise into the low 100s for a good portion of southwest Oklahoma and north Texas. With the cold front lingering in the area, isolated hit or miss showers can’t be ruled out for the day tomorrow. Similar to what we’ll see tonight, most will remain dry. Skies will remain partly cloudy with north to east winds at 5 to 15mph.

A few models are hinting at isolated showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms for Thursday but the overall coverage remains low. Aside from that chance for rain, the overall extended forecast remains quiet. Thursday will see a mix of sun and clouds with highs above 100° for all locations. Southeast winds at 10 to 15mph. Heat indices during this time will be approaching heat advisory criteria but this is still 3 to 4 days out, so we’ll keep a close eye on this!

As the work week comes to an end, temperatures by Friday afternoon will remain above 100°. Look for a mix of sun and clouds with winds out of the south at 10 to 15mph.

The ridge of high pressure out west that continues to dominate this hot and mostly dry pattern will strengthen allowing for widespread triple digits through the weekend. Winds will remain out of the south and skies will remain mostly sunny to partly cloudy. We’re keeping a close eye on more precipitation chances for Sunday/ Monday but the coverage remains low.

Temperatures during the morning over the next 7-days will remain in the low to mid 70s.

As always, if you find yourself outside make sure to take those heat safety precautions. Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated, wear lose fitting, light colored clothing, take frequent breaks in the shade and don’t forget the sunscreen! And don’t forget about those furry friends either!

Have a good Wednesday! -LW

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.