Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Florida woman finds iguana in her toilet

A Florida woman found a giant iguana in her toilet. (Credit: WSVN, Iguana Lifestyles, CNN Newsource)
By WSVN Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 7:06 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (WSVN) - A Florida woman got some Saturday night company in her home.

Michelle Reynolds said she went downstairs to make herself a “treat.”

“I put it in the microwave and skipped on over to the bathroom and opened the door and did a quick turnaround because I saw this thing in there and quickly shut the door!” she said.

Her iguana visitor was not able to find its way out, so Reynolds had to get some help.

Harold Rondon with Iguana Lifestyles was able to rescue the iguana from the toilet.

Rondon said he has removed several iguanas from south Florida properties this year.

“This is the second one this week already,” he said.

Rondan said the iguana he removed from the toilet is a Mexican spiny tail iguana. Males can get up to 18 inches long, with tails that can also get up to 18 inches long.

“He took up most of the toilet bowl,” Reynolds said.

Although they are not native, iguanas have become common in south Florida.

It is believed that they were brought to the area as pets in the 1960s, and some may have escaped or been released.

While they are not dangerous to people, some iguanas can transmit salmonella.

Copyright 2022 WSVN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawton Police Department officials have identified the unknown device found in Lawton over the...
UPDATE: LPD searching for Dodge truck, after teen killed on I-44
A Lawton police officer driving by the SE corner of 11th St. and Fort Sill Blvd. noticed the...
UPDATE: LPD identifies “unknown device” found in Lawton
The Lawton Police Department investigated the scene with several assisting agencies.
Lawton intersection open after officials remove unknown device
Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill
The estimated cost would be nearly $1.9 million for items like demolition, site preparation and...
Lawton City Council to consider new conceptual design for Shepler Park Tuesday

Latest News

Temperatures reached the mid-90s in the Miami area when the toddler was left inside a vehicle...
Boy dies in hot car parked outside Miami-area preschool
On Tuesday night, the Mega Millions jackpot is worth $440 million, or nearly $248 million cash.
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $440 million, highest in 14 months
FILE - A video is displayed by the committee that claims to show Proud Boys in front of the...
Jan. 6 panel says hearing to probe Trump’s ‘siren call’ to extremists
FILE - Doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine wait to be administered during a vaccination...
FDA working to allow boosters for all adults
One person is dead after a truck was hit by a train in Grady County
Duncan man dead after train and truck collide in Grady County